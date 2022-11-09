Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,183,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at $73,183,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,589 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

