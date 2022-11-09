Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after buying an additional 344,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

