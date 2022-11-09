Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4,243.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

