DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.70. DraftKings shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 304,531 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

DraftKings Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 115.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

