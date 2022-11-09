Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,352 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77. The company has a market cap of $454.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

