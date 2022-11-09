DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.