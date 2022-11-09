DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

NYSE DD opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

