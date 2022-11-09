E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
E.W. Scripps Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of SSP opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.83. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 6.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 41,018 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 982,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
