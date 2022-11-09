Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

