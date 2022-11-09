ELIS One Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.09 million and approximately $14.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,824.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00041411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 85% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00229078 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32571854 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

