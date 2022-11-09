Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,057,531 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $697.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

