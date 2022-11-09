Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. 3,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 395,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

