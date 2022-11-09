Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,120,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,508,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

