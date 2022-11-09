Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,891 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Murphy USA worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA stock opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.59 and its 200-day moving average is $267.60. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

