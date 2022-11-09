Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,465 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of BWX Technologies worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 136,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 529,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

