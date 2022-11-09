Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

