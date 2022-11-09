Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.