Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,215 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,165,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,172,000 after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,765,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 104,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.