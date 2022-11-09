EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. Sells 2,720 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

