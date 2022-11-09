EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $172.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE EOG opened at $148.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

