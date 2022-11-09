Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 3.6 %

EURN opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Euronav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Euronav by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.