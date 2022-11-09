Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Euronav Trading Up 3.6 %
EURN opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.21.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.
