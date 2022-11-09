EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of EVERTEC worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in EVERTEC by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 808.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $51.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

