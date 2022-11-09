Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

EVK opened at €19.35 ($19.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.99. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.