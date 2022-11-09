Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €19.35 ($19.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.99. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

