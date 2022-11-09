Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €19.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

EVK opened at €19.35 ($19.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.99. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

