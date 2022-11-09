Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.00) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €19.35 ($19.35) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.99. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

