Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.00 million-$116.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.12 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.67–$0.63 EPS.

Shares of FSLY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $114,349.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,508 shares of company stock valued at $741,131 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $21,322,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 108.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 542,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Fastly by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 960,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

