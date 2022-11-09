Financial Comparison: Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Senseonics and Hurco Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83% Hurco Companies 3.47% 3.79% 2.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Hurco Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million 40.83 -$302.47 million $0.21 5.71 Hurco Companies $235.20 million 0.68 $6.76 million $1.32 18.38

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hurco Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Senseonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senseonics

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines. It also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, the company offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.