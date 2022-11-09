First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Down 20.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Watch Restaurant Group traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. 4,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 185,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FWRG. Cowen increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.21 million and a PE ratio of 204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. Research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

