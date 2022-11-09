Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 235,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 543,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 181,168 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

About Focus Financial Partners

Shares of FOCS opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.