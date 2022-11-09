FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FormFactor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 97,655 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

FormFactor Stock Down 2.6 %

FormFactor Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.