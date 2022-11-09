FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 3,770.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.46% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $38.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

