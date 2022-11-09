FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Decreased by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.