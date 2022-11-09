Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Garmin stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $148.87.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

