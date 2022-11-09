Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $148.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

