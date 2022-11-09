GICTrade (GICT) Price Tops $0.95 on Top Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00005350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $94.67 million and approximately $42,879.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00544142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.90 or 0.28324502 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000325 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95279174 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,412.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.