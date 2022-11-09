Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $74.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.92.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.0 %

Globus Medical Company Profile

NYSE GMED opened at $64.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

