Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

