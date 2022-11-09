Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

