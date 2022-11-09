Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,909 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $161,864.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of USPH stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.31. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
