Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,909 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $161,864.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.31. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

