Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.57% from the company’s current price.

GTN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Gray Television by 352.1% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 194.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.