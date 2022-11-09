H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in H World Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in H World Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth $10,115,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $49.44.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

