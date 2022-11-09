Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Up to $80.66

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.66, but opened at $84.51. Haemonetics shares last traded at $83.79, with a volume of 1,003 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

