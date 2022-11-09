Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 2.4 %

CWK opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.