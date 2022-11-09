HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $211.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

