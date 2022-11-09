Head-To-Head Analysis: Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Innovid has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 1 0 4 0 2.60 New Relic 0 4 5 0 2.56

Innovid currently has a consensus target price of $6.54, indicating a potential upside of 89.02%. New Relic has a consensus target price of $69.36, indicating a potential upside of 33.34%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid N/A -1.09% -0.60% New Relic -27.05% -68.32% -16.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovid and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million 5.06 -$11.47 million N/A N/A New Relic $785.52 million 4.46 -$250.40 million ($3.40) -15.30

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

Summary

Innovid beats New Relic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data. The company's platform also provides New Relic Instant Observability, an open-source ecosystem of quickstarts that delivers pre-built integrations, dashboards, and alerts for approximately 450 technologies and frameworks; and supports custom app development through common open-source frameworks, a library of existing applications, and a development environment. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales in the United States and internationally. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

