Head-To-Head Review: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault N/A 1.95% 0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and Energy Vault’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 2.63 -$4.72 million N/A N/A Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Energy Vault has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expion360.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Expion360 and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Expion360.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Expion360 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

