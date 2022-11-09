Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

