Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

