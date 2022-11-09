HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($70.00) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

HLE stock opened at €75.35 ($75.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €51.82 ($51.82) and a 1 year high of €80.95 ($80.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.89.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

